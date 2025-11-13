Quantum Dreams and AI realities: Sundar Pichai’s next big leap

Google is ramping up its AI ambitions to take on Microsoft and Amazon in India’s fast-growing cloud market. The company recently announced a $15 billion investment to build an AI data centre in Andhra Pradesh, its largest-ever commitment in the country. This move comes amid surging demand for Google Cloud services, driven by AI-powered solutions.

India, however, remains a small slice of the global cloud market. Gartner estimates that Indian businesses will spend $4.8 billion on data centres by end-2025, just 1 percent of the global $475 billion. In overall cloud services, India’s projected spend of $160 billion this year accounts for only 3 percent of the global $5.4 trillion. Google’s bet is clear: AI will be the differentiator in a market where hyperscalers like Amazon and Microsoft dominate.

For CEO Sundar Pichai, this aggressive push into AI and cloud is part of a vision he has championed for years: Making technology universally accessible while ensuring trust and safety. In a conversation with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff at Dreamforce 2025 at San Francisco in October, Pichai shared how his personal journey—from waiting five years for a rotary phone in Chennai to leading one of the world’s most influential tech companies—shapes Google’s approach to AI.

Early Lessons

Pichai grew up in a modest household, in Chennai, where education and curiosity were prized. “My mom never went past high school because of financial circumstances, but she was an avid reader,” he said. “That’s where my love of learning came from.” His grandfather’s influence and strong family values shaped his worldview: Knowledge as a path to opportunity.

