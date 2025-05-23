Ad models face disruption as Google doubles down on AI search

As Google races to lead in artificial intelligence, it faces the challenge of making sure the technology doesn't slow its profit-pumping advertising engine.

The internet giant is dabbling with ads in its new AI Mode for online search, a strategic move to fend off competition from ChatGPT while adapting its advertising business for an AI age.

"There's no question that AI is becoming more commonplace as a source for answers," IDC advertising and marketing technology research director Roger Beharry Lall told AFP.

"That will inevitably result in a shift in terms of search and the opportunities to promote a brand."

The integration of advertising has been a key question accompanying the rise of generative AI chatbots, which have largely avoided interrupting the user experience with marketing messages.