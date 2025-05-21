Google supercharges search with Generative AI integration

Google on Tuesday said it was beefing up online searches with even more generative artificial intelligence, as it presses on with embracing AI despite fears for its ad-based business model.

CEO Sundar Pichai, speaking at the company's annual developers event, said Google's search engine would feature a new AI mode, as he boasted that "decades of research" were reaching fruition with the new technology.

The search engine's nascent AI mode goes further than the already launched AI Overviews which display answers to queries from the tech giant's generative AI powers, above the traditional blue links to websites and ads.

"New AI mode is a total reimagining of search with more advanced reasoning," said Pichai, kicking off the conference in Silicon Valley.

"You can ask longer and more complex queries... and you can go further with follow-up questions."