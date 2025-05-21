Nvidia's Jensen Huang criticises US AI chip export rules

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang said Wednesday that US export controls on artificial intelligence chips to China had failed, with companies using locally developed cutting-edge technology.

Huang said Nvidia's share of China's AI chip market had fallen to 50 percent from nearly 95 percent at the beginning of former president Joe Biden's administration.

"The local companies are very, very talented and very determined, and the export control gave them the spirit, the energy and the government support to accelerate their development," Huang told reporters at Taiwan's top tech show, Computex.

"I think, all in all, the export control was a failure," Huang said, noting companies would use the "second best" option if they couldn't get Nvidia's chips.

Washington has sought in recent years to curb exports of state-of-the-art chips to China, concerned that they could be used to advance Beijing's military systems and otherwise undermine American dominance in AI.