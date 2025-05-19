China's factory output surpasses expectations despite tariff pressures

Factory output in China grew at a faster rate than expected last month, official data showed Monday, weathering a brutal trade war with Washington.

Industrial production in the export powerhouse grew 6.1 percent on-year in April, according to figures published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The reading was higher than the 5.7 percent forecast in a Bloomberg survey, but still lower than the 7.7 percent jump recorded for March.

"The national economy withstood pressure and grew steadily in April," the NBS said, acknowledging a "complex situation of increasing external shocks and layered internal difficulties and challenges".

China and the United States last week agreed to slash sweeping tariffs on each other's goods for 90 days, raising hopes the global economy can avoid a major downturn.