$TRUMP dinner exposes blurred boundaries of political branding

More than two hundred guests on Thursday will make their way to a ritzy country club just up the Potomac River from Washington, ready for a sumptuous dinner hosted by the president of the United States.

The lucky few are not top officials or visiting heads of state but the 220 biggest buyers of $TRUMP, a crypto memecoin launched by the US president in January.

The top 25 investors will enjoy even more special access: a private session with Trump before dinner—which is set at the Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia—and a White House tour.

"The most EXCLUSIVE INVITATION in the World," a website dedicated to the event said. "The question is...ARE YOU IN?"

This dinner represents perhaps the boldest commercial venture of Trump's presidency, further blurring already hazy boundaries between politics and profit.