In wake of government cuts, Harvard boosts research with $250 million injection

Harvard University says it will plough $250 million into funding "critical research" after the US government announced fresh budget cuts to the elite school.

Federal agencies are slashing $2.6 billion in grants to Harvard, citing discrimination at one of the world's top universities.

Harvard has taken the Trump administration to court over what it calls an unlawful attempt to control aspects of the university's operations.

"Although we cannot absorb the entire cost of the suspended or canceled federal funds, we will mobilize financial resources to support critical research activity for a transitional period ," said Harvard President Alan Garber and Provost John Manning in a joint statement on Wednesday.

They said the university would "continue to work with our researchers to identify alternative funding sources."