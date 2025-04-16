Trump ramps up conflict against defiant Harvard, threatens tax-exempt status

President Donald Trump escalated his war against elite US universities Tuesday with a threat to strip Harvard's tax-exempt status if the country's most famous educational establishment refuses to submit to wide-ranging government oversight.

Harvard stands out for defying Trump, in contrast to several other universities and a string of powerful law firms that have folded under intense pressure from the White House in its crackdown on American institutions.

Its president, Alan Garber, said the school would not "negotiate over its independence or its constitutional rights."

Tuesday's threat of a major tax bill comes a day after the freezing of $2.2 billion in federal funding.

The impacts are already being felt on a campus that has produced 162 Nobel prize winners and whose alumni range from Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg to eight US presidents.