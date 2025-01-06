How the Trump administration stance on H1B will play out for India

Indians have made substantial contributions to the US tech industry, with many holding key positions in top companies. For instance, Kevan Parekh recently took over as Apple's chief financial officer, Indian-origin CEOs are leading companies like Google, Microsoft, YouTube. Beyond the tech world, too, Indian-Americans are making their mark in US politics, as evident from President-elect Donald Trump's recent appointments of several Indians to key positions in his second-term Cabinet.

One such appointee, Sriram Krishnan, selected as the senior White House policy advisor on artificial intelligence (AI), has reignited the debate on H1B visa holders. Critics opposed the appointment, citing Krishnan's support for easing green card caps and simplifying the process for skilled foreign workers. The H1B visa programme, which allows US companies to temporarily employ foreign workers in speciality occupations, has been a contentious issue.

The US labour market relies heavily on foreign workers to fill critical skill gaps, particularly in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. Like Ankur Agrawal, who is currently on an H1B visa, says, “Most of the US universities are dominated by immigrants. Many Americans do not prefer to pursue advanced degrees, resulting in a technical knowledge and skillset gap.”

After completing his MTech from IIT-Bombay, Agrawal moved to the US seven years ago on a student visa to pursue a PhD in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He currently works as an application development engineer at KLA, a semiconductor manufacturing company that sponsors his visa. “Companies have to pay a significant amount to sponsor an H1B visa,” he adds. “So, naturally, they reserve sponsorship for important roles and high-paying jobs.”

Every year, US employers seeking highly skilled international professionals compete for a limited pool of H1B visas, which are allocated by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Due to the low statutory cap on visa numbers, demand has consistently exceeded supply in recent years, resulting in the cap being reached well before the end of the year. Research shows that H1B workers not only complement the US workforce but also fill essential employment gaps in various STEM occupations, ultimately expanding job opportunities for all.