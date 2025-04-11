Flip-flopper in chief? Donald Trump's biggest U-turns

US President Donald Trump, whose dramatic reversal on global trade tariffs sent markets reeling this week, is no stranger to the U-turn. Here are some notable examples.

Inconsistency on abortion

When it comes to the thorny issue of abortion rights, Trump has changed on his position over the past 25 years.

"I am very pro-choice," he said in 1999, stating his opposition to banning abortion.

Trump changed his tune during the 2016 presidential campaign while courting the votes of evangelical Christians, and called for "some form of punishment" for women who seek abortion. In office, he is a staunch opponent of abortion.

TikTok, from hate to love?

At the end of his first term, Trump unsuccessfully tried to ban social media network TikTok, accusing the popular platform of siphoning American user data for Beijing's benefit.