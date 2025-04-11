TCS Q4: CEO K Krithivasan says 'AI for business' gaining traction

Tata Consultancy Services crossed the $30 billion mark in annual revenues for the fiscal year that ended March 31, and signalled that AI projects are picking up. However, the Mumbai-headquartered global IT and consulting company didn’t offer any positive surprises to analysts with its latest quarterly numbers on April 10.

The company, as widely anticipated, reported a sequential decline in quarterly revenue for the Jan-March period, largely on cutbacks and delays in its biggest markets, as US President Donald Trump’s tariff wars ratcheted up the global macroeconomic uncertainty. TCS’s fiscal Q4 profits also fell versus the same period last year. Shares were little changed in early Mumbai trading this morning.

While TCS doesn’t provide any quantitative projections, CEO K Krithivasan did field some analyst questions about the possibility that FY26 will likely be better than FY25 on the company’s earnings call. In his conversations with customers, clients are hoping that some of the tariff and trade policy related uncertainties will be resolved quickly enough, so that some investments in tech can resume, he said.

At TCS itself, the company “saw a second consecutive quarter of very strong TCV, which consisted of a good mix of large, medium and small deals, which augurs well for future revenue visibility,” he said. He was referring to total contract value (TCV) of all the contracts signed during the three months ended March 31. This was a record $12.2 billion despite the “absence of mega deals”, Krithivasan said.

The chief executive also provided some qualitative commentary on demand for AI and generative AI projects.