What-makes-tyeb-mehta-the-most-coveted-name-in-indian-modernism

In the long arc of Indian modern art, few figures have carved silence into deeply visceral visual language as Tyeb Mehta. His canvases—severe, distilled, often ruptured by a single diagonal slash—carry the weight of personal history and national trauma, yet they rise above both to become something elemental. To encounter a Tyeb Mehta painting is to stand before a paradox: A work that is sparse but immense, quiet but thunderous, emotionally raw yet architecturally precise. For decades, that paradox is what made him a revered painter among his peers. Today, it is what makes him one of the most sought-after Indian artists on the global market.

Mehta was born in 1925 in the congested lanes of Bombay’s Bhuleshwar, far from the cool white walls of future galleries. He grew up above a video-parlour-to-be, surrounded by the textures of a city still defining itself. Few could have predicted that this boy would one day become a pillar of Indian modernism, a man whose works would command record prices and reshape the perception of South Asian art abroad. Yet even as a young student at Sir JJ School of Art, something set him apart. While others gravitated towards romantic landscapes or decorative traditions, Mehta pared things down. His instinct was not to embellish but to interrogate. He sought clarity through reduction, structure through silence.

This pursuit would place him alongside the Progressive Artists' Group (PAG), that fiery post-Independence collective of FN Souza, SH Raza, HA Gade, S. Bakre and KH Ara, who rejected the antiquated academicism of colonial art schools. Among them, Mehta was the quietest but also the most uncompromising. Souza painted with the aggression of a man slashing through dogma; Raza delved into spiritual geometry and colour. Mehta, in contrast, stripped the canvas to an almost existential minimalism. His work did not shout. It pressed. It held. It confronted without theatrics. Where his peers explored identity and nationhood through exuberance, Mehta addressed the same concerns through tension—an unspoken vibration that seemed to hum beneath every painted surface.

His artistic language arrived fully in its mature form only after 1969, when he discovered the Diagonal, not by design but by accident. A chance stroke across a canvas in his studio in Delhi made him pause. That single line divided the composition so decisively, so brutally, that it became a leitmotif for the rest of his life. It was a metaphor, of course: For rupture, for partition, for the divides that shape the subcontinent and the self. But it was also formal engineering. The diagonal brought structure to his sparseness, a way to hold conflict in equilibrium. It allowed the figures, often distorted, collapsing, or resisting, to appear suspended in an eternal moment of tension.

Tyeb Mehta’s Figure With Bird, from 1987

Read More