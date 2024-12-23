Kiran Nadar picks up Rs8 crore painting of 18th-century cricket match for KNMA

In its recently concluded auction titled ‘Historic Masterpieces’, online auction house AstaGuru presented an extraordinary lineup of rare and unique Modern Indian art masterpieces. The auction included works by Jamini Roy, Rabindranath Tagore, and Nandalal Bose, who laid the foundations of modern Indian art, post-Independence masters like Jehangir Sabavala and B Prabha, and Bengal’s celebrated artists, including Ganesh Pyne and Bikash Bhattacharjee.

A highlight of the auction was an oil painting by Thomas Daniell, titled ‘Cricket Match in India’, executed in 1792. The painting highlights the importance of the country’s cultural history through the lens of sport. Both an artistic and historical treasure, it is a rare find and stands out for its medium and provenance, tracing back to the Tagore family collection. The painting fetched a winning bid of Rs 8,65,13,175.

‘Cricket Match in India’ by Thomas Daniell is a monumental piece of art that not only reflects the evolving cultural fabric of India during the 18th century, but also celebrates the country’s love for cricket, a sport that has become an integral part of its identity,” says Tushar Sethi, CEO, AstaGuru Auction House. “It was a privilege to present such a rare work in our Historic Masterpieces auction.”

Thomas Daniell is regarded as a pivotal figure in charting India’s colonial history due to his extensive visual documentation of the subcontinent during a transformative period. “For his British audience, his works offered a window into the territories under the East India Company’s dominion, enhancing curiosity. His paintings also capture subtle narratives, such as the leisure activities of British officials,” adds Sethi.

The painting was bought by Kiran Nadar, best known as a philanthropist and art collector, and the founder of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art [KNMA] in New Delhi. What is perhaps lesser known about Nadar is the fact that she is an ardent cricket fan, with her association with the sport going back to her school and college years. In earlier interviews to the media, she has spoken about how extensively she has travelled to watch live cricket matches around the world, forming close friendships with legendary players and their families, and how the television screen in her home is almost entirely for watching sports.