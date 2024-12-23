Kiran Nadar picks up Rs8 crore painting of 18th-century cricket match for KNMA

The philanthropist talks about how her passion for the sport and art resulted in this purchase, and how the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art is scheduled to get priceless cricket memorabilia very soon
In its recently concluded auction titled ‘Historic Masterpieces’, online auction house AstaGuru presented an extraordinary lineup of rare and unique Modern Indian art masterpieces. The auction included works by Jamini Roy, Rabindranath Tagore, and Nandalal Bose, who laid the foundations of modern Indian art, post-Independence masters like Jehangir Sabavala and B Prabha, and Bengal’s celebrated artists, including Ganesh Pyne and Bikash Bhattacharjee.
A highlight of the auction was an oil painting by Thomas Daniell, titled ‘Cricket Match in India’, executed in 1792. The painting highlights the importance of the country’s cultural history through the lens of sport. Both an artistic and historical treasure, it is a rare find and stands out for its medium and provenance, tracing back to the Tagore family collection. The painting fetched a winning bid of Rs 8,65,13,175.
‘Cricket Match in India’ by Thomas Daniell is a monumental piece of art that not only reflects the evolving cultural fabric of India during the 18th century, but also celebrates the country’s love for cricket, a sport that has become an integral part of its identity,” says Tushar Sethi, CEO, AstaGuru Auction House. “It was a privilege to present such a rare work in our Historic Masterpieces auction.”
Thomas Daniell is regarded as a pivotal figure in charting India’s colonial history due to his extensive visual documentation of the subcontinent during a transformative period. “For his British audience, his works offered a window into the territories under the East India Company’s dominion, enhancing curiosity. His paintings also capture subtle narratives, such as the leisure activities of British officials,” adds Sethi.
The painting was bought by Kiran Nadar, best known as a philanthropist and art collector, and the founder of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art [KNMA] in New Delhi. What is perhaps lesser known about Nadar is the fact that she is an ardent cricket fan, with her association with the sport going back to her school and college years. In earlier interviews to the media, she has spoken about how extensively she has travelled to watch live cricket matches around the world, forming close friendships with legendary players and their families, and how the television screen in her home is almost entirely for watching sports.
In an exclusive interview with Forbes India, Nadar speaks about what the painting by Daniell means to her, the role emotion plays in building her collection spanning thousands of artworks, and the inclusion of cricket memorabilia in KNMA’s collection. Edited excerpts:
Q. Given your love of cricket, and your love of art, what does the painting by Thomas Daniell mean to you?
I truly admire Thomas Daniell as a painter; his work on India and his paintings of the country are incredibly significant. To have one of the oldest masterpieces of cricket, painted by him, is particularly special. Executed in 1792, this oil on canvas titled ‘Cricket Match in India’ is an exceptional piece, capturing not just a game, but also the cultural history of the country through the lens of sport.
This painting is particularly important and holds a special place in my heart as it bridges my two passions---art and cricket. I am delighted that it is part of the KNMA collection, representing one of India’s first cricket paintings and celebrating the deep historical connection between sport and culture.
Q. Did you know about this painting before it came up for auction? What were your first thoughts on learning about it?
Yes, I had seen this painting some time ago, before it came up for auction. I was not sure initially if I was going to bid on it, but it adds such a unique dimension. I am passionate about both cricket and art, and this piece serves as a wonderful bridge between the two.
Q. Do you have other works of Thomas Daniell in your collection?
Yes, the museum holds a sizable collection of Thomas Daniell's works, including ‘Hindoo Antiquities at Mahavalipuram, E Indies’. This painting depicts the intricate Hindu monuments of Mahabalipuram with remarkable detail and artistry, highlighting the cultural and architectural heritage of India.
Q. You have thousands of artworks in your collection. Do you buy art based on your emotional connection with the artworks, or are there other considerations as well?
When buying art for an institution, balancing intuition with a more informed approach is crucial. While an emotional connection to a piece is essential, it cannot be the sole basis for acquisition. One has to confirm that the work aligns with the institution’s mission. Strategic considerations play a significant role, such as identifying and filling gaps in the collection to make sure it is comprehensive and representative of different styles, periods, and movements.
Informed decision-making is underpinned by thorough research into the artwork’s context, historical significance, and market value. This includes understanding the artist’s place within broader art movements and the work’s relevance to contemporary discourses. The expertise of a knowledgeable team is invaluable in this process, providing diverse insights and ensuring a well-rounded perspective. The aim is to build a rich, varied, and engaging art collection that resonates with a diverse audience.
Q. Do you have other cricket-related artworks or memorabilia in your collection?
Not specifically, although very recently, my son-in-law bought some cricket-related memorabilia. One of the standout items is a cricket bat signed by the legendary Sir Donald Bradman and the entire team. It is an extraordinary piece of history, and I am thrilled about the stories it carries. What is even more exciting is that he plans to donate all of these items to the museum [KNMA] and I am looking forward to seeing how these pieces will add a unique dimension to the museum’s offerings.