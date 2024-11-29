Ruby slippers from 'The Wizard of Oz' up for auction

Ruby slippers worn by actress Judy Garland in classic film "The Wizard of Oz" will be sold at auction next month, nearly 20 years after they were stolen.

Heritage Auctions showed off the magical footwear in London before they go under the hammer in Dallas on December 7, with predictions they could sell for up to $3 million.

"They are legendary like no other," Nikki Hale, manager of special projects at Heritage, told AFP of the distinctive sequin covered court shoes, which are topped with bows.

"'The Wizard of Oz' really stands the test of time as a cult classic, iconic film that anywhere across the world, people know what 'The Wizard of Oz' is."

"You see them when she's clicking the heels to go home. You see them when she starts her adventure, when she goes down Munchkinland," Hale added. "They are absolutely the Holy Grail as far as movie memorabilia."