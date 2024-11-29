Divorce: who gets the social media accounts?

Today's marriages are increasingly fragile, and separations more frequent. This instability can raise new and unexpected issues. For example, in the event of divorce, who gets to keep the TikTok account? A far from trivial question, at a time when many couples make a living from content creation.

"Unfortunately, [the rumors] are true. We are separating." It's with these words that Kat and Mike Stickler begin a video, posted on March 18, 2021, on TikTok, announcing their divorce. The two influencers can be seen talking stony-faced into the camera as they explain to their many, many followers that they've decided to jointly raise their daughter, MK, despite going their separate ways. The post reached 28.6 million views, making it one of Kat Stickler's most viewed pieces of content.

Kat and Mike Stickler's divorce turned out to be more contentious than imagined. The ex-spouses had to turn to the courts, not to discuss custody of their daughter, but to determine who would get to keep their social media accounts. Since 2019, the former spouses had jointly managed a TikTok account followed by nearly four million users, as well as a YouTube channel, where they shared videos about their daily lives and humorous sketches. Their separation left the fate of these digital assets uncertain.

The popularity of an account on social networks is volatile, and internet users can turn away if they no longer recognize themselves in its content. This was an argument that Kat Stickler put forward in order to keep control of the TikTok account she had co-created with her ex-husband. In an episode of the podcast “A Better Way to Money,” the influencer says she explained to the judge that the account would continue to prosper under her management, but would decline without her. The US courts agreed.

And rightly so. The account, renamed “KatStickler,” now has 10.4 million followers. Her ex-husband, Mike, was put in charge of their former joint YouTube channel. It no longer exists, and he is now working in sales, reports the Wall Street Journal.