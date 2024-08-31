In the US, pets are increasingly being written into prenups

In the United States, marriage contracts, or prenups, are commonplace. No one raises an eyebrow when future spouses sign a document in which they decide how their assets will be divided in the event of divorce or death
Who keeps the dog or cat? It's a question that many couples have to ask themselves when they separate. To prevent custody battles becoming a bone of contention in the event of divorce, some “pet parents” choose to sign a pet prenup before they tie the knot.
