Not to be sniffed at: Dolce & Gabbana launches €99 dog perfume

The "alcohol-free scented mist for dogs" is on sale for 99 euros and comes with a free collar—but also a warning from animal rights activists, who say it could cause pets distress
No need to wrestle your dog into the bath anymore. Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana has launched a new perfume for canine companions.
