



Rashi Narang, 39, had grown up with pets. Upon her return to India, after pursuing a master’s in human resources management from the London School of Economics, she knew living with a pet was a must.



Just then, she went to visit someone whose dog had had a litter of puppies. One of them, whom she named Sara, was tugging at her jeans. “I knew she was the one for me. She came into my life and changed everything,” says Narang. “Petting wasn’t new to me, but it was the first time I was responsible for someone by myself.”



However, as a pet parent, she was utterly disappointed as supplies for them were either laden with chemicals or plastic. “When we’d never give our children such toys to play with, why give our pets those? I came back home with nothing for Sara’s first birthday.”





(This story appears in the 22 April, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)