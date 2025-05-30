Explained: The first batch of female cadets has graduated from the NDA. Here's what it means

Forbes India answers questions around the significant milestone, what next for these graduates, and more
In a landmark moment for India’s armed forces, the first batch of 17 women cadets graduated from the Pune-based National Defence Academy (NDA) on Friday. They joined over 300 male students marking the military institution’s first co-ed passing-out parade.
“This marks a historic milestone in our collective journey towards greater inclusivity and empowerment,” said former army chief and current governor of Mizoram, General VK Singh, per PTI. Referring to the young women as “Nari Shakti,” he added that they embody, “…not just women’s development but women-led development.”
Forbes India answers key questions around this milestone—what it means for women going forward, what next after NDA, and more.
What is the National Defence Academy?
Located in Khadakwasla, in Pune in Maharashtra, the NDA is India’s premier tri-services (Army, Navy, and Airforce) military training institution. Here, cadets train together before they move to their service academies for pre-commission training.
Why is this batch significant?
For the first time in the NDA’s 74-year history, 17 women cadets passed out on Friday, alongside 300-plus male counterparts. This marks the completion of the first co-ed batch after a ruling allowed women to join the academy.
According to reports, although women have increasingly been inducted into operational and command roles, full combat roles are still limited. Therefore, this milestone has the potential to elevate women into senior command and combat positions making way for more equitable representation in the armed forces in the long term.
When did the first batch of women join the NDA?
After successfully clearing the entrance exam conducted by the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC), the first batch of women cadets joined the NDA in 2022, as part of the 148th course.
When were women allowed to join the NDA?
Following a landmark Supreme Court ruling in August 2021, women were allowed entry into the NDA, after it directed the UPSC to let them appear for the entrance exam, marking a major shift in policy and military recruitment in India.
Are women now permanently eligible to join the NDA?
Yes, as per the 2021 direction issued by the Supreme Court.
If this is the first batch of women cadets, how are there already women officers in the Indian Armed Forces?
While graduating from NDA has been a popular route to get into the armed forces for men, short service commission (SSC) is often the choice women have made to join the forces. Some of these include Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) for the Air Force Academy in Dundigal (Telangana), or admission into the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala (Kerala), through various direct entry schemes.
However, the two different entry points—NDA and SSC—differ in terms of training, tenure, and opportunities.
For instance, NDA graduates get a permanent commission—serve until retirement and receive full pension and post-retirement benefits—while SSC, as the name suggests, offers short commissions, typically from 10 to 14 years and is extendable in some cases.
In terms of training, NDA cadets join right after school and undergo a rigourous three-year joint training followed by a year-long pre-commission training at respective service academies (Army, Navy, Airforce). On the other hand, SSC training is capped typically at 49 weeks (11 months), which could affect the level of exposure compared to NDA.
What kind of training do the cadets undergo at the NDA?
After clearing the UPSC exam, candidates undergo extensive interviews by the Services Selection Board, which covers general aptitude, medical tests, leadership qualities, physical, and social skills, and more, to get selected for the NDA.
The NDA offers a full-time residential undergraduate programme. After three years, candidates are awarded a Baccalaureate degree or a Bachelor’s degree in Arts or Science. Along with the degree-level education, they receive military training, undergo outdoor drills, and games.
What’s next after NDA?
In their fourth year, cadets proceed to their respective service-specific academies for a year of pre-commission training based on their preference, performance, and available slots.
They could be posted at:
Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun
Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala
Air Force Academy (ADA), Dundigal, Telangana