Explained: The first batch of female cadets has graduated from the NDA. Here's what it means

In a landmark moment for India’s armed forces, the first batch of 17 women cadets graduated from the Pune-based National Defence Academy (NDA) on Friday. They joined over 300 male students marking the military institution’s first co-ed passing-out parade.

“This marks a historic milestone in our collective journey towards greater inclusivity and empowerment,” said former army chief and current governor of Mizoram, General VK Singh, per PTI. Referring to the young women as “Nari Shakti,” he added that they embody, “…not just women’s development but women-led development.”

Forbes India answers key questions around this milestone—what it means for women going forward, what next after NDA, and more.

What is the National Defence Academy?

Located in Khadakwasla, in Pune in Maharashtra, the NDA is India’s premier tri-services (Army, Navy, and Airforce) military training institution. Here, cadets train together before they move to their service academies for pre-commission training.