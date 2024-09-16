How Zen Technologies is building an IP-driven defence business

"Childlike curiosity", "being blind to the possibility of failure", and the "josh [passion] of wanting to serve the nation" helped Atluri and his co-founders Kishore Dutt Atluri, and Ravi Kumar ride a wave of challenges
How are battles won?”
Ashok Atluri, 58, chairman and managing director of Zen Technologies, turns the tables, and asks me this question during an hour-long interaction.
“Most of the battles are won by well-trained soldiers. We can never a win a war if there are gaps in training but, even if the equipment is older, nothing can beat a well-trained soldier,” Atluri answers.
