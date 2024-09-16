Energy drink craze peps and pacifies weary Afghans

The Taliban government has purged many signs of Western influence, but a stimulant drink craze that arrived with US soldiers remains, and has even sprouted a thriving domestic industry
A production line in a warehouse in western Afghanistan churns out 24 energy drinks every second, feeding a thirst for the tonic used to mask life's hardships and lift wilting spirits.
The Taliban government has purged many signs of Western influence but a stimulant drink craze that arrived with US soldiers remains, and has even sprouted a thriving domestic industry.