Zerodha’s future depends on whether it wants to join its rivals or beat them

Zerodha was a pioneer of the discount brokerage industry in India, but another, less often spoken- of feather in its cap was that it also set a unique blueprint for a startup to succeed in the country. The standard toolkit for a successful business was to raise venture funding and spend heavily on advertisements to build the brand. However, with only bootstrapped funds, a lean HR team, and no advertising expenditure, Zerodha delivered profits right from inception. Given its early start and clear focus on its purpose—‘eliminating barriers to investing and trading’—it created what INSEAD professors W.C. Kim and Renée Mauborgne call a ‘Blue Ocean’.

Zerodha introduced a revolutionary flat-fee model that attracted customers in large numbers, while its internet-first strategy—without multiple branches or relationship managers—allowed it to keep operational costs low. The simultaneous achievement of reduced costs and greater customer benefits, characteristics of a typical Blue Ocean, meant that Zerodha’s financial performance was unrivalled.

However, as is often the case with Blue Oceans, new entrants, attracted by the profitability potential, replicated the business model, turning it into a ‘Red Ocean’ characterised by hypercompetition. This was easier in this case, as the discount brokerage model itself was not particularly unique, and competitors could easily emulate the value proposition by launching online platforms and charging a flat fee for transactions. Unlike Zerodha, however, some competitors were venture-capital-backed, allowing them to invest in HR recruitment and advertising to provide better service and create greater awareness.

As a result, many years later, Zerodha is no longer the market leader in terms of active clients. In May 2025, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, it ranked second with 7.75 million active clients, trailing Groww’s 12.8 million by a significant margin. In fact, there is a greater probability of Zerodha slipping to third place than regaining the top position — Angel One ranks third with 7.44 million, a difference of only 4%.

