Future of health care isn't about living forever: Prashanth Prakash

For the founding partner of Accel India, a curiosity about identifying health risks in advance has evolved into a deeper pursuit: Longevity by design

By Madhu Kapparath
Last Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 11:10 IST1 min
Prashanth Prakash, founding partner, Accel India, and founding patron, Longevity India; Photo by Madhu Kapparath
Making room for recovery on his busy workday, Prashanth Prakash basks in a soft glow from two panels that emit red and near-infrared light to activate the body’s own repair systems.

The science behind this photobiomodulation therapy is as elegant as it is powerful: When light reaches the mitochondria, it restores energy flow, calms inflammation and improves circulation. Over time, it helps the body recover faster, sleep better and function more smoothly. “It’s not a shortcut. It’s simply a way to help your cells find their natural rhythm again,” he says. “Everything I’ve learnt from building companies—feedback loops, data and iteration—now applies to the human body.”

Also Read: The new longevity hack: Not to live forever, but better for longer

As a partner at Accel, Prashanth Prakash has spent decades spotting the next frontier in technology. Now, he’s exploring the next frontier within the human body.

A curiosity about identifying health risks in advance while in his 40s has evolved into a deeper pursuit for him: Longevity by design. His focus is on building India-specific health data, predictive models that detect decline before disease and training new physicianscientists who can act early. “The future of health care isn’t about living forever. It’s about living fully, with strength, clarity and agency,” he says.

First Published: Dec 20, 2025, 11:34

(This story appears in the Dec 12, 2025 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, Click here.)

