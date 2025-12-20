Future of health care isn't about living forever: Prashanth Prakash

Making room for recovery on his busy workday, Prashanth Prakash basks in a soft glow from two panels that emit red and near-infrared light to activate the body’s own repair systems.

The science behind this photobiomodulation therapy is as elegant as it is powerful: When light reaches the mitochondria, it restores energy flow, calms inflammation and improves circulation. Over time, it helps the body recover faster, sleep better and function more smoothly. “It’s not a shortcut. It’s simply a way to help your cells find their natural rhythm again,” he says. “Everything I’ve learnt from building companies—feedback loops, data and iteration—now applies to the human body.”

As a partner at Accel, Prashanth Prakash has spent decades spotting the next frontier in technology. Now, he’s exploring the next frontier within the human body.

