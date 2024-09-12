How Jupiter Wagons became India's largest railway engineer behemoth

Jupiter Wagons boasts of a market capitalisation of Rs24,000 crore backed by its annual revenue of Rs 3,641 crore as of March 2024, and Rs332.8 crore in profit. It makes everything from tripper lorries to railway wagons and electric vehicles
For most of his life, Vivek Lohia’s father had worked in executive roles at the now-defunct Kolkata-based Hindustan Development Corporation (HDC), a maker of railway products, before Vivek, his Wharton Business School-educated son, nudged him to set up their own entrepreneurial venture. Growing up in Kolkata, junior Lohia’s conversations with his father often revolved around wagons and trains.
