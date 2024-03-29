Indian companies should focus on high value manufacturing: Vijay Govindarajan

In the early 80s, a young man from India joined the Harvard Business School as a faculty. At the time, faculty members were asked to do research on how information technology can affect the world of business and the discipline of management. Here we are in 2024, and all these years later, we are asking the same questions, says the young man, who is now in his 70s and an expert on strategy and innovation.
Vijay Govindarajan, or VG, as he’s called, is the Cox distinguished professor at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. He is the author of best-selling books like Reverse Innovation and The Three-Box Solution.