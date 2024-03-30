Jharkhand government implements schemes for social upliftment

Earlier, the elderly here were unnecessarily upset about joining the pension scheme and had to run to the block office. The government says it has now done the work of connecting people with schemes with the help of district headquarters and block-level officials who are working to reach each village and every house with a bundle of schemes.





State government officials went from village to village and house to house to understand the people's problems, and work has been done to solve those problems at a rapid pace.

All eligible widows, disabled, and old people within the state have been linked to the pension scheme. The government will now give the benefit of the pension scheme to women of all sections in the state from the age of 50 years. At the same time, men from the SC/ST community will also be covered under the pension scheme from the age of 50 years.





The government says it has also started getting an important scheme like the Abu Awas Yojana off the ground. Under the Abu Awas Yojana, pucca houses will be given to 20 lakh eligible families in the state.





Meanwhile, the Sindri urea factory was recently inaugurated in Dhanbad district. For farmers to benefit from the urea produced, the government is working on providing irrigation water through pipelines to the fields all around the year.





To spur employment, the Jharkhand government has enacted a law to ensure that 75 percent of the recruitment in private industrial institutions established within the state is fulfilled by local people. An Employment Generation Scheme has also been operated to provide employment to the unemployed youth in the state.





The government says it has also provided ration cards to over 25 lakh families in the past four years. It says it is also providing 125 units of electricity free of cost to all the families of Jharkhand.

In early March, the Jharkhand government set in motion a slew of schemes to benefit the people. It claims that Jharkhand is the first state in the country where the Sarvajan Pension Scheme has been implemented. In the last four years, the government has worked to link all the eligible people who come under the purview of social security with the Sarvajan Pension Scheme.