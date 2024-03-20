Despite late start, can India make gains in global chip race?

“The ecosystem from across the globe will mobilise to have India as their preferred semiconductor destination,” N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, said in a statement on March 13, to mark the beginning of construction of two chip factories by the Indian conglomerate.
One will be a wafer fabrication plant and the other an OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing) facility. The former in Dholera, Gujarat, and the latter at Jogiroad, Assam, “2,500 km apart, will have a lasting impact on the nation,” the Tata Group boss said.