Humans answer to intuition, not probability: Anand Damani

If you’ve ever navigated India’s bustling roads, chances are that you’ve found yourself stuck behind a truck with the unmistakable words ‘Horn OK Please’ staring back at you. Painted in bright and bold letters, the sign seemingly encapsulates an entire culture, and it appears that everyone took to the message a little too literally. India’s roads have a noise pollution problem, and to honk or not to honk rarely seems to be the question.
“Over time, honking has become a sheer unconscious behaviour. Even when the signal is red, or as soon as it turns green, people honk. It’s a habit, the way brushing our teeth in the morning is,” explained Mumbai-based behavioural scientist Anand Damani, in an interview with Forbes India.