Amid focus on development, scant attention to environment

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech 2024 references the ‘Panchamrit’ goals of India’s international commitments of net-zero by 2070 made at CoP26 of the UNFCC; However, the Budget’s focus on “unprecedented development, and golden moments to realise the dream of developed India @ 2047” entirely dominates, at the cost of environment and of India’s climate commitments.
A focus for railways for “energy, mineral and cement corridors” will be implemented under the more-than-trillion-dollar PM Gati Shakti (which “will also help in safety and higher speed travel for passenger trains”).