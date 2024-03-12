'There are not enough people working in climate': Helen Clarkson, CEO, Climate Group

During her visit to India in March, Helen Clarkson, global CEO of Climate Group, an international non-profit that works with businesses and governments to address climate change, said that India is playing an important role globally in encouraging the transition to renewable energy, given the country’s recent commitment to triple its renewable energy capacity by 2030.
The Climate Group has been present in India for 15 years. During this time, they have worked with 15 state governments (eight at present), and about 150 businesses. Some of the companies they are working with to address climate-related strategies include Tata Motors, Godrej, Flipkart, JSW Steel, Ikea, JK Lakshmi Cement, Ashok Leyland, Flipkart and Zomato. Their network includes more than 500 multinationals in over 175 markets worldwide.