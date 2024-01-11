Vibrant Gujarat 2024: India's first semiconductor chip will be produced in Gujarat this year

After US chipmaker Micron, Tata group and Simmtech announced their plans to boost the semiconductor industry in Gujarat. During the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata group, mentioned that the company is on the verge of concluding and announcing “a huge semiconductor fabrication unit in Dholera”. The operations are expected to commence this year.
Another firm, South Korea’s Simmtech, has signed an MoU with the Gujarat government to set up a plant near the Micron plant in Sanand. The company is the world’s largest manufacturer of semiconductor substrate, the supporting material upon which the elements of a semiconductor device are fabricated.