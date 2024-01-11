Explained: Why is BabyBus under adult supervision

BabyBus is a Chinese media company which serves as a digital content platform, primarily for children up to eight years of age. It has 200 gaming applications, available on Google Play Store and AppStore. It also has a YouTube channel with 34.2 million subscribers and more than 2,000 video uploads. The company is headquartered in Fuzhou, China, and was founded in 2009. It claims to provide educational content for over 600 million fans around the world, with more than 100 million monthly active users.