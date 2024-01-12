Skill shortages are a global problem in the semiconductor industry: Ajit Manocha of SEMI

During the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit being held in Gandhinagar, the Tata Group and South Korea’s Simmtech announced their plans to boost the semiconductor industry in India by setting up plants in Gujarat. Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, too, indicated a push for the industry while addressing the Semiconductor and Electronics Seminar on the second day of the summit, announcing that Gujarat is poised to manufacture the country's first Make-in-India chip in 2024.
However, the timelines might be slightly optimistic given that as Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra stated on Wednesday that the facility’s cleanroom space will be operational only by early 2025, setting a more realistic timeline for the project. (The earlier deadline was December 2024.) “Even I was surprised to hear that chip will be made this year,” Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI, the global industry association serving the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, told Forbes India.On the sidelines of the summit, Manocha, who is an advisory member of the government's Indian Semiconductor Mission, caught up with us for a quick chat about India’s progress in this space and what it will take for the country to catch the missed bus. Edited excerpts: