AI is coming for all our jobs... Or is it?

Offices devoid of human workers. Streets occupied entirely by driverless vehicles. Factories and restaurants running on automation alone. While these may be extreme scenarios, artificial intelligence (AI) tools introduced in recent years are disrupting labour in nearly all industries. How is AI shaping the workforce, and what will be its effect on the human labour market?
This topic took centre stage at a Tech Talk X webinar organised by digital@INSEAD. Moderator Vikas A. Aggarwal, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship and Family Enterprise and Academic Director of the Global Private Equity Initiative at INSEAD, was joined by industry experts Burcu Bicakci (MBA ’07D), Partner at Egon Zehnder; Fernando Lucini, Global Data Science & Machine Learning Engineering Lead at Accenture; and Karli Kalpala, Head of Strategic Transformation & Financial Services Industry at Digital Workforce Services.
[This article is republished courtesy of INSEAD Knowledge
http://knowledge.insead.edu, the portal to the latest business insights and views of The Business School of the World. Copyright INSEAD 2023]