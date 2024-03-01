Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. How the Tata wafer plant can transform India's semiconductor landscape

How the Tata wafer plant can transform India's semiconductor landscape

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
280 Listen ins
 

The union cabinet yesterday approved investments worth $15.2 billion to build semiconductor fabrication plants in the country, including a Tata Group plan to set up the India's first major wafer factory. The plan proposes a Rs. 91,000 crore facility that can fabricate about 50,000 wafers per month. Shashwath Ramkumar, co-founder of Mindgrove, a seminconductor design venture in Chennai, joins us today to explain how the Tata plant can be a game change for India's semiconductor industry as soon as within the next three years

