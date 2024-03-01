How the Tata wafer plant can transform India's semiconductor landscape

The union cabinet yesterday approved investments worth $15.2 billion to build semiconductor fabrication plants in the country, including a Tata Group plan to set up the India's first major wafer factory. The plan proposes a Rs. 91,000 crore facility that can fabricate about 50,000 wafers per month. Shashwath Ramkumar, co-founder of Mindgrove, a seminconductor design venture in Chennai, joins us today to explain how the Tata plant can be a game change for India's semiconductor industry as soon as within the next three years