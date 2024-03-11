Sunil Vachani: In a relentless pursuit of excellence for global domination

In 2022, Sunil Vachani’s vision for Dixon Technologies was for it to become the largest electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company in India. Two years later, Vachani is beaming with pride as this milestone has been achieved. “My vision has expanded. Now, I want Dixon to emerge as an engineering powerhouse,” he says, as we sit at Dixon’s wholly owned subsidiary Padget Electronics’ new 1.3 lakh sq ft smartphone manufacturing facility in Noida. He wants the company to be one of the top 10 global EMS companies in the next five years, and top five in the next 10 years.
“But for this to happen, a lot will have to change,” reckons the co-founder and executive chairman. There are plans for heavy investments in infrastructure capabilities, backward integration and skill development of the workforce. Over the last two years, close to five new manufacturing units have been added and a mega campus of close to 1 million sq ft is in the works. “To become globally competitive, you need scale. This will help us achieve that,” he says.
(This story appears in the 08 March, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)