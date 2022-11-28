Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
'As an entrepreneur, you need to have a microscope and a telescope at the same time': Sunil Vachani of Dixon Technologies

In 1993, Dixon Technologies was started by Sunil Vachani as a single factory with close to 15 employees and Rs 15 lakh that he borrowed from his father. Today, it is a ₹10,700-crore powerhouse manufacturing TVs, consumer electronics, lighting, home appliances, mobiles, and more for over 60 Indian and global clients. Vachani talks about life and leadership lessons he learnt in building up Dixon
Published: Nov 28, 2022

