Inside MakeMyTrip's $3.1 billion shake-up

MakeMyTrip’s recent $3.1 billion fundraise is significant in the Indian tech landscape. It’s the largest capital raise by a new-age tech firm in Asia-Pacific since Paytm's $2.5 billion IPO in 2021, and the largest fundraise by a listed Indian internet company.

Interestingly, the capital raised is not for business expansion, acquisitions or operational investments. It will be used solely to repurchase shares from the Trip.com Group (formerly Ctrip), a China-based online travel agency (listed in the US on the Nasdaq), that was a major shareholder. “The company plans to use all of the net proceeds from the Notes Offering and the Primary Equity Offering to repurchase a portion of its Class B shares from Trip.com Group Limited,” said the press release by MakeMyTrip.

This $3.1 billion fundraise will comprise a primary equity follow-on offering (meaning the company is selling newly issued shares directly to investors to raise money) and zero-coupon convertible senior notes (essentially loans taken by the company with no interest, but can be converted into company shares by the lenders later, and hold a high priority for repayment).

The tech-travel company generated a revenue of $978.3 million in FY25, an increase of 25 percent over $782.5 million in FY24. “We delivered record gross bookings and revenue this fiscal with robust growth and expanding margins underscoring the strength of our platform, the popularity of our brands, and the sustained momentum in both domestic and international travel demand. Our investments in new demand segments and personalised customer experiences across our platform have helped us to grow our customer base as well as drive high repeat bookings,” said Rajesh Magow, group chief executive officer, MakeMyTrip.

Given the company’s financial performance, the timing of this fundraise raises a critical question: What strategic purpose does it serve? Before this fundraise, the Trip.com Group held 45.95 percent stake in MakeMyTrip. News reports state that this fundraise will reduce Trip.com Group's ownership to between 16.9 percent and 19.99 percent, and their board representation will be reduced from five directors to two.