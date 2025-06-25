US Fed chair Jerome Powell deflects Trump pressure, says no hurry on interest rate cuts

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers Tuesday that the central bank can afford to wait for the impact of tariffs before deciding on further interest rate cuts —despite President Donald Trump's calls to slash levels.

The Fed has a duty to prevent a one-time spike in prices from becoming an "ongoing inflation problem," Powell said before the House Committee on Financial Services.

"For the time being, we are well positioned to wait to learn more about the likely course of the economy before considering any adjustments to our policy stance," he added.

His comments came after two Fed officials—Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman—recently suggested policymakers could cut rates as early as July.

Powell declined to comment when asked about Waller's views on a pathway to rate reductions.