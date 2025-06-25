Photo of the day: Shubhanshu Shukla before making history

(L-R) ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and US astronaut Peggy Whitson make their way to Launch Complex 39A ahead of the Axiom-4 mission, with a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket, lift off at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on June 24, 2025. India, Poland and Hungary are set to send people to space for the first time in decades on an American commercial mission to the International Space Station that blast off early morning on June 25. Axiom Mission 4, or Ax-4, launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 2:31 am (0631 GMT), with a brand-new SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule riding atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

Image: Giorgio Viera / AFP