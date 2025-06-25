Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
30 Indian Minds Leading the AI Revolution
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Shubhanshu Shukla before making history

Photo of the day: Shubhanshu Shukla before making history

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 25, 2025 01:51:47 PM IST
Updated: Jun 25, 2025 01:54:25 PM IST

(L-R) ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and US astronaut Peggy Whitson make their way to Launch Complex 39A ahead of the Axiom-4 mission, with a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket, lift off at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on June 24, 2025. India, Poland and Hungary are set to send people to space for the first time in decades on an American commercial mission to the International Space Station that blast off early morning on June 25. Axiom Mission 4, or Ax-4, launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 2:31 am (0631 GMT), with a brand-new SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule riding atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

Image: Giorgio Viera / AFP

US Fed chair Jerome Powell deflects Trump pressure, says no hurry on interest rate cuts
X