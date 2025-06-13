US Congress moves forward with spending cuts shaped by Elon Musk's DOGE

US lawmakers on Thursday approved a White House request to claw back $9.4 billion from funding already allocated by Congress in a victory for President Donald Trump as he pushes to lock in spending cuts spearheaded by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

The vote in the Republican-led US House of Representatives was seen as the first test of how easily Congress could usher into law savings sought by Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—just days after his acrimonious exit from the government.

But the saved funds—targeting public broadcasting and foreign aid—were unpopular in some sections of both parties, and Republicans in the House of Representatives shoehorned the bill through a razor-thin 214-212 vote.

"Under President Trump's leadership, your taxpayer dollars are no longer being wasted," House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement.

"Instead, they are being directed toward priorities that truly benefit the American people."