Wimbledon boosts prize money amid player demands for profit share

Wimbledon prize money will increase by seven percent to a record pot of £53.5 million ($72.6 million) for this year's championships as pressure grows from players for a greater slice of Grand Slam profits.

The winners of the men's and women's singles titles will each receive £3 million, an increase of more than 11 per cent on 2024, while a main draw spot is worth a minimum of £66,000, up 10 percent.

The All England Club's announcement comes after growing player demands for a bigger share of revenue from the four majors.

In April, 20 leading players sent a letter to the heads of the Grand Slams calling for greater contributions and discussions were held during the French Open.

All England Club chairwoman Debbie Jevans said at Wimbledon's pre-tournament media briefing on Thursday the club was "absolutely committed to continuing our longstanding commitment to player compensation".