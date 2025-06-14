From Pete Lau's AI-led vision at OnePlus to Kunal Shah's reality check on valuations, our top stories of the week

1) About the future of simplicity

For Pete Lau, the next frontier of consumer tech isn’t more specs or flashier designs—it’s making life simpler through smart and seamless AI integration. With the global smartphone market in a flux and customer expectations evolving fast, the founder and CEO of OnePlus believes the brands that survive will be those who offer clarity, not complexity. In an exclusive conversation with Forbes India, Lau lays out the company’s innovation strategy, which includes doubling down on AI features that enhance everyday utility. Lau, who is also OPPO’s chief product officer, highlights OnePlus’s long-term vision for India and how it's leveraging 5G to stay ahead of the curve.

2) Focusing on fundamentals

At a time when startup valuations are under intense scrutiny, Kunal Shah is choosing to zoom out. In this exclusive chat, the CRED founder cuts through the noise, urging India’s entrepreneurs to refocus on the basics: real revenue, sustainable profits, and long-term customer value. Shah acknowledges the ecosystem’s obsession with unicorn status but warns that valuation highs often ignore the cyclical nature of markets. Shah has one clear message to share: Chase value, not vanity.





3) Committed to creating from the heart



Tsarina of the Indian entertainment industry, Ekta Kapoor, is no stranger to reinvention. Having spent three decades in the sector, Kapoor credits her success to adaptability and trusting her instincts. From her early battles with stereotypes to the balancing act of building content that’s both massy and meaningful, Kapoor speaks candidly about failure, resilience, and inner strength. Best known for delivering magnum opus Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi for cable network, she now emphasises digital platforms' democratising influence. In this exclusive conversation with Forbes India, Ekta Kapoor acknowledges the need to balance creative vision with financial realities, advocates gender-equal representation and reveals her resilience to criticism.