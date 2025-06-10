Navigating the new normal: Corporate nationality and corporate responses

On May 15, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security – India’s aviation regulator – revoked the security clearance of the Indian arm of Çelebi Aviation Holding in the interest of “national security”. After fifteen years of operations across some of the country’s largest and busiest airports, the company’s shares fell by 20% within 2 days of the ruling.

Çelebi’s operations in India had been profitable; in FY 2024, the company earned margins of nearly 26%. But it was also a company caught squarely in the midst of geopolitical tensions.

The revocation of the Turkey headquartered firm’s security clearance came amidst backlash in India over Turkey’s support for Pakistan in the India-Pakistan conflict.

Where are you from?

That’s the key question. It is the answer to this question that defines whether a company that finds itself in the midst of geopolitical tensions faces challenges or finds opportunities. It shapes how companies compete, the resources they have access to, and whether they have an advantage or disadvantage in global operations.

Corporate nationality, or where a firm is from, drives the reaction of governments, regulators, and other stakeholders. The key issue is that a foreign firm cannot credibly reassure local stakeholders that it will not act – either directly or indirectly – to support its home government’s actions. This means companies that come from perceived rival countries face challenges and even hostilities. Indeed, these challenges may have nothing to do with what the company does or how good its products and services are. Rather, it is because of its corporate nationality.