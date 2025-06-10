Big Four accounting firms explained: A deep dive into the giants of accounting and consulting

Regardless of its success, every major company needs help making tough decisions. With constant market shifts and changing regulations, business strategies often need a different approach - this is where leading accounting firms and consultants come into the picture. From advising founders and executives on billion-dollar moves to helping startups stay compliant, these firms play a major role in keeping businesses running smoothly.

Some of these consulting firms have grown so influential that they’ve become trusted advisors to governments, Fortune 500 companies, and top financial institutions. They’ve built reputations over decades, and today, they dominate the global professional services space.

In this post, let’s discuss the Big Four companies in the world, what they do, and why so many businesses rely on them.

What is a Big Four company?

The Big Four refers to the four biggest consulting firms in the accounting and professional services space: Deloitte, PwC, EY, and KPMG. These are the leading accounting firms that handle the financial audits of most publicly listed companies, provide tax advice in corporate decisions, and consult with businesses on a range of topics, from strategy to digital transformation. Their presence is hard to miss across industries and countries.

Over the years, eight companies have merged to form the leading accounting firms. Arthur Young merged with Ernst & Whinney (Ernst and Young), Deloitte with Touche Ross, Price Waterhouse with Coopers & Lybrand (PwC), and one collapsed (Arthur Andersen) after the Enron scandal. That’s how the Big Eight became the Big Four.