Top 10 biggest companies in the world by market cap in 2023

Top 10 Companies by Market Cap in 2023

Company Sector Market Cap (in USD) Apple Technology $3.050 trillion Microsoft Technology $2.532 trillion Saudi Aramco Oil & Gas $2.081 trillion Alphabet (Google) Technology $1.530 trillion Amazon E-commerce $1.337 trillion Nvidia Technology $1.044 trillion Tesla Automotive $829.67 billion Berkshire Hathaway Diversified Investments $745.01 billion Meta Platforms Social Media $735.45 billion TSMC Semiconductors $523.41 billion

Apple

Current CEO: Tim Cook

Year of Foundation: 1976

Microsoft

Current CEO: Satya Nadella

Year of Foundation: 1975

Saudi Aramco

Current CEO: Amin H. Nasser

Year of Foundation: 1933

Alphabet (Google)

Current CEO: Sundar Pichai

Year of Foundation: 2015

Amazon

Current CEO: Andy Jassy

Year of Foundation: 1994

Nvidia

Current CEO: Jensen Huang

Year of Foundation: 1993

Tesla

Current CEO: Elon Musk

Year of Foundation: 2003

Berkshire Hathaway

Current CEO: Warren Buffett

Year of Foundation: 1839

Meta Platforms (Facebook)

Current CEO: Mark Zuckerberg

Year of Foundation: 2004

TSMC

Current CEO: C. C. Wei

Year of Foundation: 1987

FAQs

In the ever-evolving landscape of the global economy, the top companies by market cap have become a subject of interest for investors, market enthusiasts, and even casual observers. In this article, you will find a complete summary of the top 10 companies by market capitalisation in 2023, offering a glimpse into their sectors.Which one is the biggest company in the world by market cap? It's Apple, of course—the enterprise has taken the tech world by storm for decades. Here's a list of the top 10 companies by market cap in 2023 (as of July 4, 2023):Here, we take a more detailed look at the top 10 companies by market cap we reviewed in the table above.Apple Inc. is the biggest company in the world by market cap. The company is renowned for its groundbreaking products, such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and they consistently push the boundaries of technology innovation. The company's commitment to innovation and high-quality design has made it a consumer favourite and a titan among the top companies by market cap.Microsoft Corporation offers many products and services, including its flagship Windows operating system and Office software suite. Microsoft's influence extends beyond software, with ventures into cloud computing and hardware, solidifying its place among the largest companies by revenue.Saudi Aramco operates in the oil and gas sector. With the third biggest market cap across the globe at the moment, it is the backbone of Saudi Arabia's economy. Saudi Aramco's vast oil reserves and strategic location in the Middle East contribute to its position among the global market leaders.Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., has a diverse portfolio that includes search engines, online advertising technologies, cloud computing, software, and hardware. Google's ubiquitous presence in the digital world contributes to Alphabet's position among the top companies by market cap.Amazon.com Inc. is the world's largest e-commerce company. It has diversified into cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. Amazon's extensive product offerings and its dominance in online retail make it a key player among the top companies by market cap.Nvidia has gained widespread popularity recently as its profits buoyed above most industry contemporaries in the previous quarter of 2023. The company has always been a leader in making stand-alone GPUs; its GPUs or graphics processing units are integral for generative AI platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard.Tesla Inc., an automotive and energy company, is known for its electric vehicles and clean energy products. Tesla's commitment to sustainable energy solutions and innovative approach to automotive design has made it a leader in its sector.Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a diversified investment company. It owns many businesses and is led by Warren Buffett, one of the world's most successful investors. Berkshire Hathaway's diverse portfolio and strong leadership contribute to its high market cap.Facebook Inc., renamed Meta Platforms, is a social media giant. It owns multiple platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and the Oculus Metaverse. Meta aims to push the concept of the metaverse into the mainstream, promoting a virtual 3D place that'd offer lifelike experiences. Thus, Meta's Oculus division brings a seamless virtual experience where users can participate in real-world activities.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leader in the semiconductor industry. It is the world's largest dedicated independent (pure-play) semiconductor foundry. TSMC's advanced manufacturing capabilities and role in supplying key components for a wide range of electronic devices make it a key player among the top companies by market cap.A market cap of $1 billion indicates that the total value of all a company's shares of stock is worth $1 billion.A company's market cap is determined by the total value of its outstanding shares of stock. This value is influenced by the company's current stock price, which can be affected by various factors, including the company's earnings, the economy, and investor sentiment.The list of top companies by market cap can change as frequently changing stock prices influence it. These changes can occur daily, and the list can look quite different from year to year.