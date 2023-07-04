Meta's Threads vs Twitter: Is this the real Mark vs Musk cage fight?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg may have had to contend with less than spectacular success with the metaverse, but will Instagram's Threads become an instant hit, as a "Twitter rival" or something better? Hitesh Rajwani, CEO of Social Samosa, joins us on ToThePoint today to talk about how Meta's ecosystem might finally have us in its full embrace. Hitesh also offers his views on why Threads might be the first real threat to Twitter, at a time when the microblogging platform continues to reel under the impact of Elon Musk's experiments