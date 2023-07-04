Top 5 restaurants from Asia's 50 Best Restaurants List

A

1. Le Du, Bangkok

2. Sézanne, Tokyo

3. Nusara, Bangkok

4. Den, Tokyo

5. Gaggan Anand, Bangkok

sia’s 50 Best Restaurants List in 2023, released in March, showcases culinary diversity and the region’s exceptional dining experiences. The list celebrates Asian gastronomy and features a blend of traditional and contemporary cuisines. Masque, Mumbai (No 16), Indian Accent, New Delhi (No 19), and Avartana, Chennai (No 30) are the three Indian restaurants that made it on this year's list. Here are the top five restaurants that prove to be the crème de la crème for food enthusiasts to explore Asia's vibrant and ever-evolving culinary scene.Bangkok's Le Du showcases culinary marvels made from seasonal produce. This eatery showcases the rich, bountiful harvest sourced from local farmers in Thailand and culinary techniques that are centuries old. Le Du offers a four-course and six-course tasting menu. Some of the restaurant's creations include different kinds of seaweed and algae with prawns and fish sauce sorbet, and crab with mushroom and homemade sriracha.British chef Daniel Calvert is the mastermind behind Sézanne, which offers modern French cuisine. The menu is updated seasonally, and features the best ingredients sourced from all over Japan. Calvert implements contemporary techniques to put a modern twist on classic French recipes made with Asian ingredients.Chef Ton and his brother Tam run Nusara, which they founded to honour their grandmother. The food is a reflection of the chef's family Thai recipes that have been given a modern update. Many culinary creations on the menu are heavily influenced by the royal kitchens of King Rama V, who reigned until the early 1900s. However, it also features Indian spices, like nutmeg, cinnamon, and cardamom, that reflect the diverse mix of influences that has contributed to Thai cuisine.Chef Zaiyu Hasegawa's Den in Tokyo offers creative contemporary Japanese cuisine. It offers diners Japanese home cooking rooted in traditional kaiseki that is elevated with a unique take instead of being refined and high-end. The menu is a blend of international influences with authentic Japanese cuisine.Kolkata-born chef Gaggan Anand is a renowned and award-winning chef known for his innovative approach to culinary creations. His restaurant in Bangkok offers a multi-course tasting menu that takes diners on a culinary journey, fusing Indian ingredients and spices with modern cooking techniques. The restaurant's contemporary design adds to the dining experience, creating an elegant and sophisticated atmosphere.