Airbnb's 10 most wish-listed properties for 2023

Hector Cave House, Santorini, Greece. Image credit: AirbnbI
n May, Airbnb unveiled its top 10 wish-listed properties in its summer 2023 release
. Bali, Italy and Greece are just some of the destinations with exceptional accommodations that offer breathtaking views and fun adventures. Here are some of the highly sought-after accommodations for globetrotters seeking extraordinary experiences.
1. Hector Cave House, Santorini, Greece
Hector Cave House was once a wine cellar before it became a complex of three different properties that offered travellers from around the world a unique experience. It is a short distance from Oia village. The house can accommodate up to five people, and features a veranda that offers views of Santorini, including the Caldera cliff and Therasia Island.Luxurious, lovely view, Riva, Italy. Image credit: Airbnb
2. Luxurious, lovely view, Riva, Italy
This apartment is 150 m from the centre of the medieval village called Riva di Solto in Italy. The accommodation includes two large terraces that offer spectacular views of Lake Garda and the surrounding area. Guests can enjoy various activities, like swimming, bowling, and a game of tennis. Visitors can explore Camonica Valley, a few kilometres from the residence, and the Boario thermal baths.180° view villa, Bali, Indonesia. Image credit: Airbnb
3. 180° view villa, Bali, Indonesia
This luxury villa is situated in north Bali and offers stunning views of the ocean and is surrounded by nature. It features an open-concept living area, two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, as well as a master en-suite that comes with a bathtub. Guests can also enjoy the infinity pool. The villa can house eight guests at a time.
4. Balian Treehouse, Bali, Indonesia
Just a short distance from the beach, the Balian Treehouse includes a garden, pool, and a veranda that offers views of palm trees and the ocean. It has an open living area, which features a huge lounge bed. The house is decorated with various natural elements, such as driftwood. Guests can rent a bike to enjoy a bit of sightseeing in and around the nearby village.Secluded Intown treehouse, Atlanta, Georgia, US . Image credit: Airbnb
5. Secluded Intown treehouse, Atlanta, Georgia, US
Guests at this Airbnb property will stay high above the ground in a whimsical treehouse that is secluded and away from modern life, despite being in the middle of Intown, Atlanta. It features three rooms that are connected by rope bridges. The rooms have antique furniture. The living room features a candle chandelier and 80-year-old, butterfly-filled windows. Meanwhile, the outside deck includes a hammock beneath a southern shortleaf pine tree, which is around 150 years old.The Seven Tone-Ivy Trullo, Ostuni, Italy. Image credit: Airbnb
6. The Seven Tone-Ivy Trullo, Ostuni, Italy
This renovated trullo is located in the peaceful Italian countryside, in the Ostuni region. The interiors include old furniture that has been given a new lease of life to be used in a functional and modern way. Guests can explore various attractions, like the caves of Castellana, the excavations of Egnazia, and the zoo safari at Fasano.Also read: 5 most expensive islands to visit in 2023The MICA Chalet, Quebec City, Canada. Image credit: Airbnb
7. The MICA Chalet, Quebec City, Canada
Visitors here can have an immersive experience in nature, around 30 minutes from Old Quebec. The chalet offers spectacular views of Laurentian Park and Beauport Lake. The design of the accommodation is minimalistic, keeping the focus on the natural surroundings.Underground Hygge, Orondo, Washington US. Image credit: Airbnb
8. Underground Hygge, Orondo, Washington US
Underground Hygge in Orondo is situated on the mountainside of the Columbia River Gorge. This is an ideal spot for those exploring nature in a remote location. Guests can expect to spot rabbits, deer, and grouse. This one-bedroom, one-bathroom house is suitable for two guests.Cob Cottage, Mayne Island, British Columbia, Canada. Image credit: Airbnb
9. Cob Cottage, Mayne Island, British Columbia, Canada
Cob Cottage is a unique earth-house made with natural materials. It features a central living space and cantilevered stairs that lead to the loft bedroom. The house is in the rural part of Mayne Island and consists of farms and a private vineyard.
10. Pool house with a view, Los Angeles, California, US
This California pool house, close to downtown LA and Hollywood, features a queen size bed in the bedroom, a futon bed in the living room, and a backyard patio perfect for a BBQ. The open layout concept includes high ceilings and Asia-inspired details. The property is on a hillside, offering views of the city and the mountains.
