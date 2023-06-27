To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. India should build its own internet — cool idea or catastrophic distraction?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
278 Listen ins
 

Should India build its own internet in a bid to make ourselves more secure against cyber-attacks? This was one view attributed to a top technocrat in an interview in the Mint newspaper today. We asked Prateek Waghre, policy director at the Internet Freedom Foundation, to join us on ToThePoint today to help us make sense of the implications of such an exercise. The short answer to the question is "no" Prateek says. The more involved aspects around this topic range from security and geopolitical strategy to more subtle forms of restrictions even without isolating ourselves, he says

